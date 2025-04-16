Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Outlook for GS Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.46. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $507.94 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $395.18 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $944,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $624,844,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.