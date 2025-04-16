Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after buying an additional 864,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,403,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 33,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

