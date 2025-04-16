Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 36,905 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 1,309.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

