Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.38 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 189.68 ($2.51). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 189.60 ($2.51), with a volume of 82,477 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seplat Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Roger Thompson Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($112,508.27). Also, insider Babs Omotowa acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £31,860 ($42,170.75). Insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock worth $15,226,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.