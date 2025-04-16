Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.38 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 189.68 ($2.51). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 189.60 ($2.51), with a volume of 82,477 shares trading hands.
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.
Seplat Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Seplat Energy Company Profile
Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.
