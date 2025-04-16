ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $2,071,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $59,784,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $817.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $866.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.23.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

