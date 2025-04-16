ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.39 and last traded at $115.59, with a volume of 710675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.37.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $10,450,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

