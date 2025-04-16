Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Short Interest Up 413.6% in March

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 413.6% from the March 15th total of 443,900 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 951,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 20,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sezzle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Sezzle by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sezzle by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sezzle by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

SEZL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 162,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 8.73. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

