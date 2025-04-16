ShawSpring Partners LLC Sells 21,224 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ShawSpring Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 7.1% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $5,983,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $713.56.

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

INTU opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $591.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.08. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

