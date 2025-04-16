Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Decreased by ShawSpring Partners LLC

ShawSpring Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,131 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up about 13.3% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $100,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.