Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.