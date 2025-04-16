Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 44.6%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 255,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

AEMD opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.71. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

