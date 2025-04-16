Short Interest in Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Declines By 97.1%

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Afentra Stock Performance

STGAF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Afentra has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

