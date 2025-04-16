Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Decreases By 68.2%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 1.7 %

AKTAF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

