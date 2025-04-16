Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Decreases By 46.6%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QVAL opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $330.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 203,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

