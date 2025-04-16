Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Decreases By 46.6%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QVAL opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $330.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.
About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
