Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Expands By 196.6%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the March 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALZN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.