Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Decreases By 45.7%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BayFirst Financial by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BAFN stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.43.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

