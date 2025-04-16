Short Interest in Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Increases By 500.0%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

BMBN remained flat at $24.75 on Wednesday. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989. Benchmark Bankshares has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

