Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 54.3%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 2.1 %

BOUYY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,531. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

