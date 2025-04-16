Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 54.3%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 2.1 %
BOUYY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,531. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.
Bouygues Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.