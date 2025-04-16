Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Grows By 144.2%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CDT Environmental Technology Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CDTG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,981. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

