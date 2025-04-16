Short Interest in Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Expands By 250.0%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Conrad Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.40. Conrad Industries has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
About Conrad Industries
