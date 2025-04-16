Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rises By 79.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $906.73. The company has a market cap of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($166.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
