Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rises By 79.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,442 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 781,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 643,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 432,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $906.73. The company has a market cap of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($166.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Featured Articles

