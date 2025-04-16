Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Grows By 275.0%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

EDBLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 13,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

