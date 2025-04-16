Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Grows By 275.0%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Edible Garden Price Performance
EDBLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 13,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Edible Garden Company Profile
