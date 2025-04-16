Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Decreases By 46.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FGI Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 1,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,554. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). FGI Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

