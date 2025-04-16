Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Increases By 212.7%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 212.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 28,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,693. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.5189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.