Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Decreases By 71.3%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QRMI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

