Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 294.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 294.2% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 69,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,730. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
