Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 294.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 294.2% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 69,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,730. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

