Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Rises By 79.2%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of JSML stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 14,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,735. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
