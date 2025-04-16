Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Rises By 79.2%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JSML stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 14,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,735. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

