Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 3,259.0%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a growth of 3,259.0% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KDDI Stock Up 0.7 %

KDDIY stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.64.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

