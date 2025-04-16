Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Expands By 4,211.3%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, an increase of 4,211.3% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 97.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

My Size Price Performance

My Size stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.10. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Get My Size alerts:

Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.03% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.