Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Declines By 62.5%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

