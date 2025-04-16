Short Interest in NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Drops By 60.0%

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

