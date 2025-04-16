Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Increases By 1,595.5%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, an increase of 1,595.5% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,104.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
OROVF stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.72.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orient Overseas (International)
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.