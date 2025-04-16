Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Increases By 1,595.5%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, an increase of 1,595.5% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,104.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OROVF stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

