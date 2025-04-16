Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Drops By 49.6%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA Trading Up 3.8 %
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.
Orkla ASA Company Profile
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orkla ASA
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.