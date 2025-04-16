Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Drops By 49.6%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

ORKLY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 68,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.53. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

