Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 90.9%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Prime Meridian Price Performance
Shares of PMHG stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. 12,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $30.99.
Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.86%.
Prime Meridian Increases Dividend
Prime Meridian Company Profile
Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Meridian
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.