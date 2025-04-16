Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Declines By 61.5%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PureTech Health Stock Down 1.2 %

PRTC stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

