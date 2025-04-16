Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Declines By 57.1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Ramsay Health Care Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

