Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Rises By 30,000.0%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 30,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Rare Element Resources stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $499.34 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.25. Rare Element Resources has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

