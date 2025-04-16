Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Grows By 91.4%

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 172,900 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

REE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 73,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in REE Automotive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

