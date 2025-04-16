Short Interest in Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Expands By 632.2%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,600 shares, an increase of 632.2% from the March 15th total of 345,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,306.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHNWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Schroders has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

