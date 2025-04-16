Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Decreases By 60.8%

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SharpLink Gaming

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. SharpLink Gaming comprises 0.0% of Value Base Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Value Base Ltd. owned about 2.03% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Down 3.3 %

SharpLink Gaming stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

