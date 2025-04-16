Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Grows By 139.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SYTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,208. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $885.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The company reported ($18.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.99) by ($11.56). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 168.59% and a negative return on equity of 180.79%.

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

