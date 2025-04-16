Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Decreases By 52.1%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 615.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SREDF stock remained flat at $10.75 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Storebrand ASA
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.