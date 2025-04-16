Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Decreases By 75.0%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sunrise New Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
EPOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
