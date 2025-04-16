Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Decreases By 75.0%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sunrise New Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

EPOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

