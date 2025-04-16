Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Drops By 92.6%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 27,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $44.83.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.