Short Interest in Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Decreases By 74.7%

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Verbio Stock Performance
Verbio stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Verbio has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $17.52.
About Verbio
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verbio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Verbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.