Short Interest in Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Decreases By 74.7%

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Verbio Stock Performance

Verbio stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Verbio has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

About Verbio

Verbio SE engages in the production and distribution of fuels and finished products in Germany, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Biodiesel, Bioethanol/Biomethane, and Other segments. The company provides verbiodiesel, verbioglycerin, verbioethanol, and verbiogas; olefin metathesis catalysts; animal feeds, such as Verbio Proti Flow and Verbio Grain Pro; phytosterols under the Sterocellent brand; and liquid fertilizer.

