Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of FLXS FY2025 Earnings

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.