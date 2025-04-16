SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Approximately 678,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 999,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.