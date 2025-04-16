Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sims has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

