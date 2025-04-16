SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.24, but opened at $131.82. SiTime shares last traded at $131.32, with a volume of 18,859 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.98.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

