SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23, Zacks reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

SLG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 1,137,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,974. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

